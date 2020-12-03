New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report titled 'Global Benzene Market Forecast to 2027' is inclusive of an all-encompassing study of the global Benzene market. The authors of the report have offered necessary details on the ongoing market trends and the crucial parameters influencing both short-term and long-term market growth. The report offers a panoramic view of the Benzene industry, and, at the same time, offers useful insights into the estimated Benzene market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks over the forecast years (2019-2027). Such insights help readers outline the key outcomes of this industry in the near future and assist businesses involved in this sector in decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. Venture capitalists are the primary addressees of this report, which gives them a vivid conception of the competitive spectrum of the global Benzene market.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Benzene market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Benzene business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Benzene market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Benzene Market Scope:



The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Benzene market.



Key participants include Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Benzene market on the basis of derivative, manufacturing process, application, end-users, and region:



Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Cumene



Aniline



Ethylbenzene



Cyclohexane



Chlorobenzene



Maleic Anhydride



Alkylbenzene



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Catalytic Reforming



Toluene disproportionation



Toluene hydrodealkylation



Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha



From Biomass



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Plastics



Solvent



Chemical Intermediates



Surfactants



Rubber Manufacturing



Detergents



Explosives



Lubricants



Pesticides



Others



Regional Analysis of the Benzene Market:



The global Benzene market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Benzene market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Benzene market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Benzene market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



