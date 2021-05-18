Director of Benzo Info Coalition Comments on Updated FDA Black Box Warning for Benzodiazepines

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Dr. Christy Huff, cardiologist and Director of the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition, a nonprofit that educates about the adverse effects of prescribed benzodiazepines and advocates for stronger warning labels, guest hosts the second episode of a new Podcast Series called RECOVERY...A HERO'S JOURNEY, created by Addiction Psychiatrist Patricia Halligan, M.D.



Dr. Huff describes her own personal injury from Xanax and the disabling withdrawal symptoms that continued throughout 3 years of a long, slow Valium taper.



She describes the FDA's recently updated Black Box Warning for Benzodiazepines (released late 2020) and describes her disappointment concerning the lack of attention paid to the serious morbidity that accompanies benzodiazepine physical dependence when taken as prescribed.



Dr. Huff would like the warning to include not only the risk of abuse and addiction, but more about the prevalence and severity of physical dependence and protracted withdrawal.



She also recommends giving patients both verbal and written consents before being given a benzodiazepine prescription and some guidance to physicians as to what constitutes a gradual deprescribing taper.



This episode airs live on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel on Tuesday, May 18th at 12 Noon Pacific Time/3 PM Eastern Time. After the program has aired live, it will be available for on-demand listening at Dr. Patricia Halligan's show page at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4017.



