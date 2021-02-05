New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Benzyl Benzoate is an ester compound formed by the process of condensation of benzyl alcohol and benzoate. It is broadly used in the pharmaceutical industry and is considered important medicine for curing scabies and dealing with lice. Benzyl benzoate is regarded by the World Health Organization as an essential medicine needed in the human health system. The growing usage of benzyl benzoate in the pharmaceutical and flavor and fragrance applications is the leading factor attributing to the growth of the global benzyl benzoate market.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Benzyl Benzoate industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Lanxess, Emerald Kalama Chemical, Ernesto Vents, Vertellus, HELM, Tennants Fine Chemicals, Sabari Chemicals, Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical, Wuhan Biet, Wuhan Youji Industries, Dongda Chemical, Zengrui Chemical.



Market Drivers



Industrial grade benzyl benzoates account for more than 50% of revenue share in the global benzyl benzoate market. Increasing use of benzyl benzoates in textile auxiliaries and plasticizer is projected to drive the demand for industrial grade benzyl benzoates during the forecast period. It is also expected to register the highest revenue.



The Global Benzyl Benzoate Market is segmented as follows:



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Pharmaceutical Grade

- Industrial Grade

- Flavors & Fragrance Grade



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Pharmaceuticals

- Textile Auxiliaries

- Flavors and Fragrance

- Plasticizer

- Others



Regional Landscape



The global industry is classified into regions that included North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for benzyl benzoates, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest growth rate compared to other regions due to the presence of countries such as China, India, and Japan, driven by the significant industrial growth.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Benzyl Benzoate Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Benzyl Benzoate market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Benzyl Benzoate market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Benzyl Benzoate Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Benzyl Benzoate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



