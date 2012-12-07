Berber Gold Pure Argan Oil - the Finest Argan Oil on the Planet

Agua Dulce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Berber Gold pure argan oil, is the culmination of a little Berber boy's vision and his dream. The vision that inspired the creation of Berber Gold is the uplifting the Berber nation and freeing them from the squalor, poverty and illiteracy that is their daily lot. More specifically, it is the Berber women, who need the support more than anyone else. This vision is not just idle words or lofty, ivory tower ideas and verbiage. No. This vision has a practical solution to the Berber Nation's intolerable situation.



The solution is Liquid Gold. Liquid gold is what the Berber call the oil extracted from the fruit of the argan tree. By selling pure argan oil to world-wide consumers, the company supplies much needed employment to the Berber women as well as returning 10% of profit back to the Berber women/s Co-Op. These funds will be used to upgrade the living standards of the tribes by building infra-structure, medical care facilities, roads etc. Another generous portion goes toward the reforestation of the argan tree.



Berber Gold pure argan oil's mission is to offer the American consumer 100% pure, Certified Organic, virgin argan oil. With the growing trend to dilute, mix and blend argan oil with cheaper oils, the consumer is left to the mercy of unscrupulous merchants. Not so with Berber Gold. Being Berber themselves allow them to deal directly with the Berber women's co-op. and get the best and the purest argan oil at an unbelievable affordable price.



Hafid al Hourti, a Moroccan Berber and myself, Danny Bravin, a rancher from California, have teamed up to create Berber Gold. We have our Berber men in Morocco, Brahim and Omar, who are there to supervise the entire process to assure top quality.



