Bergen Limo Celebrates Their 10th Birthday with a Unique Party Bus

Paterson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Today it has been announced that a leading New Jersey limo rental provider has decided to celebrate their birthday by adding a new Hummer Transformer party bus to their fleet of vehicles. While they already have some pretty impressive automobiles, this one is truly something special, and looks set to become a big hit amongst regular users of their service, and to new customers. This is one of the most unique party busses in existence, and as such, it’s no surprise Bergen Limo have been getting so much attention of late. Like standard Hummer limos, the Transformer keeps the same basic shape at the front and back but is much taller, and this allows passengers to stand up without bumping their heads.



Known as the double decker, this limo is the most luxurious car in the entire fleet, which goes part of the way to explaining why so many people have enquired about it over the last couple of weeks. Anyone who wants to hire this beast will have to wait in line, as there are already lots of bookings, but that doesn’t mean people can’t sort it out in time for their children’s prom, wedding date, or any other significant event that would require something so awe inspiring. Inside, people will find all the mod cons including a TV, DVD player, CD player, iPod connection, disco floor, disco ceiling, bar, neon lighting, fiber optics and even the facilities for a personal laser show. There really is nothing like this anywhere else in the New Jersey area.



First registered in 1994, Bergen Limo has gone from strength to strength over the years, starting with basic airport runs, and then adding limousine services in 1995. In early 2005, the first set of SUV limos were bought, and the company owners haven’t looked back since. Anyone interested can find more information about the latest addition at bergenlimo.com/New-Jersey-Party-Bus, but there’s also lots of other useful information on their website one might like to read through. With some of the most competitive prices around, it should be obvious why Bergen has become the first choice for thousands of people on their most special occasions.



So, if anyone reading would like to get in touch with the good people down at Bergen Limo with questions, queries or bookings, one can do so by following the link above, or using the contact details listed below this paragraph. The entire team pride themselves on offering the best customer service possible, so if there are any concerns, or even if you’d just like to find out about some of the prices available, drop them a line.



For all media info contact:



bergenlimo@gmail.com



Tel: 201-703-7979

Tel: 973-225-0505

Fax: 201-621-0095



1013 Market St,

Paterson, NJ 07513