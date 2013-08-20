Bergen YMCA Hostel Announces That It Was Named Best Hostel in Norway by Hostelworld

Bergen, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Bergen YMCA Hostel, a centrally-located and affordable hostel in Norway, has just announced that it was named Best Hostel in Norway by Hostelworld. An article that was released by Hostelworld mentions Bergen YMCA Hostel’s great location in the city center, and praises the bright and spacious rooms with en-suite facilities and kitchenettes. For anyone who is looking for a reasonable and comfortable Norway accommodation Bergen YMCA Hostel definitely has everything travelers are looking for.



In addition to its recent award, Bergen YMCA Hostel has also just finished its new website. The user-friendly site is filled with helpful information about the hostel, its rooms and rates, and it features a handy booking feature that allows people to make their reservations directly through the site.



Since the day Bergen YMCA Hostel first opened in the 1990s, it has strived to offer its guests a pleasant place to stay that will not break the budget. With its 19 guest rooms that range from a twin bed to four and six-bedded rooms, it is easy for visitors to Norway to find the budget accommodation in Bergen that is best for them. The Hostel Norway location often hosts backpackers, families, sporting clubs and other guests from all over the world. During the summer months, the Bergen YMCA Hostel adds an extra 72 beds in four Budget Dormitories. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and there are several common areas throughout the hostel where guests can gather and eat their meals, play games, or watch television.



“If you start feeling hungry, you can prepare a snack in the guest kitchen,” an article on the new website noted, adding that the fully equipped kitchen will help make guests feel right at home.



During their stay at the Bergen YMCA Hostel, guests are also encouraged to take the elevator to the fourth floor and enjoy the incredible views of the city lights from the roof terrace. During the winter, the early sunsets are breathtaking, and in the summer guests can often be found sunbathing or barbecuing.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Bergen YMCA Hostel is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read about the history of the hostel and its high quality and affordable accommodations.



About Bergen YMCA Hostel

Bergen YMCA Hostel features centrally-located, reasonably priced and quality accommodations in Norway. The hostel has a total of 84 beds in 19 guest rooms, all of which have a private bathroom and mini-fridge. For more information, please visit http://www.bergenhostel.com/en