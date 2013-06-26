Berkeley Biosciences, Inc. Launches New Formulation of ActivaMune Diindolylmethane DIM Natural Immune Booster Exclusively Licensed from UC Berkeley

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Berkeley BioSciences, Inc. has launched a new formulation of natural immune system booster, ActivaMune based on a breakthrough discovery by the Chairman of the Nutritional Sciences Department and the NIH Director of Cancer Research at UC Berkeley regarding the compound Diindolylmethane (DIM) from broccoli which has been discovered to potently activate the immune system. This natural immune booster enhances the immune system and supports multiple organs throughout the body. The new formulation consists of: 800 mg ActivaMune DIM Complex, 800 IU Vitamin D3, 60 mg Vitamin C, 30 IU Vitamin E, 50 mg Calcium, 50 mcg Selenium, 6mg Lutein, 6mg Lycopene, 500 mcg Zeaxanthin and 300 mcg Sulforaphane.



Talking about this scientific breakthrough at Berkeley, Clinical Immunologist Dr. Janet Baum stated, “This is one of the most profound discoveries in the field of immunology. Its implications are so far reaching that it is worthy of a Nobel Prize nomination. One cannot review the data without experiencing a eureka moment.”



This Diindolylmethane DIM supplement is a product that works best when taken on a regular basis as a part of one’s nutritional wellness regimen. A bottle of ActivaMune has 60 vegetarian capsules. Consumers are advised to take 2 capsules a day. By joining the US and International Quarterly Program, customers can get three bottles of ActivaMune sent to them every three months with free shipping worldwide.



ActivaMune is a patented formula exclusively marketed by Berkeley BioSciences, Inc. under license from the University of California at Berkeley.



About Berkeley BioSciences Inc.

Berkeley BioSciences Inc. is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives through the development of first-in-class nutrition and healthcare products based on rigorous scientific research and proprietary knowledge. The company has two divisions: Nutraceutical and Biopharmaceutical. The Nutraceutical Division markets ActivaMune and the Biopharmaceutical Division is researching and developing nature-based therapeutics for multiple forms of cancer (breast, prostate, lung, colon and cervical) and infectious diseases like AIDS, SARS, Hepatitis, HPV, Influenza, Pandemic Flu.



For more information, please visit http://www.activamune.com



Contact Detail:

ActivaMune Health Supplement

Customer Service Mail Center

1434 Westwood Blvd. # 5

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Customer Service Telephone: US Toll-Free 1-877-777-0719