Berkowitz Law Group, P.A. Reiterates the Need for Legal Aid when Injured in an Auto

St Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 33,561 people lost their lives as the result of an auto accident in 2012, the first time in six years the number of traffic fatalities increased. An estimated 12,174 vehicle occupants were saved by the use of a seat belt in 2012, a promising statistic, yet many of these occupants may have been injured. "Those who have lost a loved one in an automobile accident or those who have sustained injuries need the experience of an auto injury lawyer to assist with the legal aspects of the accident and the resulting consequences, " Jesse D. Berkowitz of the Berkowitz Law Group declares.



Drivers cannot predict when an auto accident will occur as, no matter how careful a driver is when behind the wheel, he or she cannot control the actions of others on the road. Automobile accidents often lead to serious injuries or death and overwhelming medical expenses. Those fortunate enough to live through an accident of this type may find they must undergo an extensive hospital stay, endure months of rehabilitation or multiple surgeries and more. "When the insurance company of the other driver refuses to pay for some or all of these expenses, bankruptcy becomes an issue for many. Here at Berkowitz Law Group, P.A., we understand both car accident injuries and bankruptcy and can explain the laws concerning each to any client worried about their particular situation, " Berkowitz continues.



Florida enacted laws concerning the recovery of damages after an automobile accident. The law allows those injured to receive compensation for injuries sustained, property damage, medical expenses, loss of income, pain and suffering, and future earnings. "Injuries often prevent the recovery of the damages as the injured and his or her loved ones are focused on medical issues, rather than property damages, loss of income and more. Having an attorney allows the injured and his or her loved ones to focus on these medical issues while the attorney takes care of the rest. No one should take on an insurance company alone as they have attorneys working for them to ensure they pay out as little as possible. Victims need the same to make sure they get the compensation they deserve, " Berkowitz proclaims.



About Berkowitz Law Group, P.A.

Berkowitz Law Group, P.A. offers assistance to consumers with legal issues concerning bankruptcy, foreclosure, car accident injuries, and creditor harassment. Mr. Berkowitz earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Akron before attending Stetson College of Law where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 2001. While at Stetson, he clerked for two personal injury firms, focusing on premises liability and auto accident cases, and he completed an internship with the Pinellas County Public Defenders 's office. Mr. Berkowitz spent time working at the Jodat Law Group before joining Joan Berkowitz, P.A. as an associate attorney. He became a partner in 2006 and now focuses primarily on creditor harassment and personal injury cases.