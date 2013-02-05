Bernard Percy to Speak at Delphi Santa Monica on February 27, 2013

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- In the second of Delphi’s Speaker Series hosted by the Delphi Parent Association, Mr. Bernard Percy, an educator, author and renowned speaker will be addressing the topic of how parents can best help their children to thrive.



Among his published works are: Recapturing Technology for Education -Keeping Tomorrow in Today’s Classroom; Help Your Child in School; How to Grow a Child and Power of Creative Writing. Bernard was the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Converge - an award-winning magazine on Instructional Technology and has conducted teacher and parent workshops all over the world.



Mr. Percy is scheduled to speak Wednesday, February 27 from 4-6pm on Delphi’s campus. This is a free event.



About Delphi Academy of Santa Monica

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is an Early Kindergarten – 6th grade private school with an average teacher student:ratio of 1:12, an Early Reading Program and art and music.



The campus is located near the beach in Santa Monica on 4th Street at 1229 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



For more information or to RSVP for this event contact:



Bridgette Rappoport - Head of Admissions

Delphi Academy Santa Monica

310-310-526-2700

http://www.delphisantamonica.org

info@delphisantamonica.org



Video: http://www.delphisantamonica.org/whats_new.html