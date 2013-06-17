Bernhardt Introduces New Collections to Furniture Market 2013

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Bernhardt, the mecca of premium furniture, has introduced lot of new products in this season. Despite being a dominant player in the traditional premium furniture market in USA, Bernhardt does not stop to innovate in its products. Not only it introduces new designs to the market but also discontinues some of its top selling products to maintain liveliness in the entire furniture portfolio.



Bernhardt furniture continues to be on top of the trend for past couple of years. Artisan Estate, Carmel highlands, Normandie Manor and Vintage Patina have been the best sellers in the market for last couple of years. Although the individual pieces have changed incrementally every year, overall collections have remained same. Bernhardt also introduced lot of introduces lot of other collections like Mercer, Salon, Huntington and Elements in the wooden casegoods.



Belgian Oak Rustic white oak solids and veneers carry two unique finishes that feature light cerusing, distressing and waxing. A Black Truffle finish in a popular worn brown-grey color gives depth and character while a Charcoal finish, created by adding texture and a bolder grey-black color, lends dimension to pieces. The low-sheen finishes with distressed edges leave a casual, worn-in impression, but the shape of the pieces evoke a more traditional ensemble of furniture that is bolder and more unique than many collections striving for the weathered, aged look. Northern European design influences, such as Belgian, Dutch and Scandinavian – are seen throughout the group. A second piece of veneer is applied to the top of every other piece of wood, giving certain pieces a planked effect. Exclusive forms and movements are also noteworthy, such as the scalloped shapes on the front of case pieces.



Round nails and flattened rivets have a zinc finish, which pairs with the distressed metal to give a timeworn quality. Fire blasted metal creates a distinct, zinc patina while forged iron is shaped to support table tops. Pieces utilize a charcoal colored marble and leather, which complements the aged look of the collection. Comprised of cast metal, unique scrollwork and a patinated iron finish, the hardware adds extra ornamentation. A style that is currently in demand, this collection is ideal for consumers searching for that eclectic look. These refined pieces have a feminine touch that will appeal to consumers seeking the weathered design aesthetic.



