Bernie Siegel, Author of Love, Medicine and Miracles, and Charlie Siegel, Author of Conversations with an Angel, Join VoiceAmerica Host Cheryl Jones on Good Grief Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Cheryl Jones, host of Good Grief radio, is proud to announce that her guests for May 13, 2020 will be Bernie and Charlie Siegel. Bernie has long been renowned a physician and spiritual teacher whose book, Love, Medicine and Miracles, changed the landscape of emotional support for people living with cancer. His grandson, Charlie Siegel, has been surrounded by spiritual wisdom his whole life, including having Bernie as a grandfather. Together, they share the poems they have written based on a mutual life of spiritual quest.



You can listen to this episode of Good Grief at its home page, https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123477/when-you-realize-how-perfect-everything-is live at 2pm PST on Wednesday, May 13 and in the archive 24 hours later. All current and past shows can be accessed 24/7, on demand.



Good Grief is a weekly interview show about the transformations which sometimes come from loss and the amazing things people often go on to do with their lives once they have come to terms with loss. Host Cheryl Jones has witnessed these transformations many times in her 3 decades as a grief counselor and in facing her own losses. Be inspired! Hear what courage sounds like! You can find the show at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief. Contact Executive Producer: Winston Price at (480) 553-5752 for guesting opportunities, advertising, sponsorship or other show details.



About Good Grief with Cheryl Jones: On Good Grief we explore the losses that define our lives. Each week, we talk with people who have transformed themselves through the profound act of grieving. Why settle for surviving? Say yes to the many experiences that embody loss! Grief can teach you where your strengths are, and ignite your courage. It can heighten your awareness of what is important to you and help you let go of what is not. On Good Grief, we are inspired by people who have made something miraculous out of their deepest heartaches! We listen as they share how they have walked through their own exquisite pain and what they have gained as a result. We come away ready to follow our own dreams to a deeper, more meaningful time on this beautiful earth! Listen for Good Grief, broadcast live every Wednesday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



