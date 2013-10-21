Berrien Dental First in County to Use Containment System for Mercury Removal

Berrien Springs, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Dr. Todd Christy says, “It is the most revolutionary and total amalgam containment system on the market that guarantees 100% removal of mercury and amalgam from dental wastewater.” By removing 100% of these pollutants, Berrien Dental will always be in compliance with government regulations or standards.



The patented filter-less technology works with any vacuum system wet or dry and is not only environmentally friendly, but user friendly. “It is virtually maintenance free assuring that we will never have to remove hazardous, messy filters again,” comments Dr. Eric Balsis.



Anterior Quest is the only Amalgam containment system available. On August 23, 2012 the State of Michigan put in place that Amalgam Separators will be allowed, but will have the State of Michigan visiting the offices of those that have them for compliance. Also dental offices will have to start filing paperwork to stay compliant each time a new filter is purchased and recycled.



Berrien Dental wants to be part of the solution by eliminating mercury toxin from their practice. Anterior Quest exceeds the call to “reduce” discharges of mercury by eliminating the bio-accumulative toxin from the office altogether. Once removed from the office, it is then disposed of by a licensed recycler thus making it both user and environmentally friendly. Berrien Dental is the first and only dental practice in Berrien County to have this system in place at this time.



Drs. Christy and Balsis act with confidence knowing that Anterior Quest guarantees compliance by containing and removing 100% of the mercury and amalgam from the wastewater generated by their practice.