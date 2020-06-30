Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Berry Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) concerning whether a series of statements by Berry Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dallas, TX based Berry Corporation, an independent upstream energy company, engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.



Berry Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $586.55 million in 2018 to $559.4 million in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from $147.10 million in 2018 to $43.53 million in 2019. Shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) declined from $18.28 per share in October 2018 to as low as $1.82 per share on March 18, 2020.



