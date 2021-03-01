Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Certain directors of Berry Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BRY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Berry Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BRY stocks, concerns whether certain Berry Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the company's IPO and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability, that Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs, that the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



