Berry Global, DS Smith, PPC Flexible Packaging, and Wihuri Recognized as Leaders in Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023 by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

MarketsandMarkets, a leading sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm, revealed its 360 Quadrant for the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023". This classification places industry players like Berry Global, DS Smith, PPC Flexible Packaging, and Wihuri into distinct categories reflecting their significant contributions to the flexible packaging sector. These four companies have firmly established themselves in the flexible packaging landscape by consistently emphasizing innovation, quality, and sustainable solutions. Their noteworthy contributions to the packaging industry have earned them recognition in this exclusive quadrant, underscoring their global impact.



The 360 Quadrant for Flexible Packaging Companies offers a comprehensive analysis of the global flexible packaging market, providing valuable insights into key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging industry trends. MarketsandMarkets evaluated over 100 companies, with the top 21 being identified and recognized as quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant assesses Flexible Packaging companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, demand channels, and sales strategies for their market presence in the flexible packaging quadrant. Key factors for evaluating their product footprint include Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Printing Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, and Sustainable Initiatives.



Berry Global, DS Smith, PPC Flexible Packaging, and Wihuri – The Leaders Explained



Berry Global Recognized as Market Leader in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant".



Berry Global is a prominent entity in the Flexible Packaging market that has established a robust presence and earned a reputation for excellence over the years. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the packaging industry. With operations spanning across the globe, Berry Global operates in various sectors, including consumer packaging, health and hygiene, and others. Owing to its wide geographical presence and diverse product portfolio the company has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the prestigious "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant. Berry Global, as a market leader, showcases diverse portfolio of flexible packaging solutions encompasses a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and industrial packaging and its extensive global presence allows them to serve customers across the world effectively.



The Company's operations are organized into four reporting segments namely: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene & Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment is a manufacturer of rigid products that primarily services non-North American markets. Product groups within the segment include Closures and Dispensing Systems, Pharmaceutical Devices and Packaging, Bottles and Canisters, Containers, and Technical Components. Whereas the Consumer Packaging North America segment is also the manufacturer of rigid products but caters its services to the North American markets. Products offered include containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles and prescription vials, and tubes.



The company has been actively working to develop and implement recyclable and reusable packaging materials. They have introduced various products made from recyclable plastics, such as PET bottles and HDPE containers, which are widely accepted in recycling streams. The company also explores the use of bio-based and biodegradable materials in their packaging solutions and lightweighting technology to reduce the amount of plastic used in their packaging products. This recognition by 360 Quadrants reaffirms its role as a visionary leader in the dynamic and ever-evolving flexible packaging landscape.



DS Smith Recognized as a Contender in "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



DS Smith ranks among the top packaging companies, specializing in sustainable, plastic-free packaging, recycling services, and eco-friendly paper products. As a Contender in the 360 Quadrant for the Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023, DS Smith has demonstrated its market presence and product portfolio, making a substantial contribution to the flexible packaging industry.



DS Smith offers a diverse product range catering to various sectors, including food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. They provide innovative and environmentally-conscious packaging solutions. The company manufactures recycled paper, specialized sheets, and corrugated case materials (CCM) for the packaging sector. They also handle cardboard and paper recycling, confidential information destruction, mixed dry recycling, and plastics recycling. DS Smith's protective packaging products include foam-based materials integrated with plastics, corrugated cardboard, and wood to ensure optimal product protection during transport and storage. Furthermore, DS Smith develops temperature-controlled packaging for e-commerce and other products, ensuring the safe shipment of temperature-sensitive goods. Their focus lies in producing specialized papers, recyclable plastics, and sustainable corrugated case materials.



DS Smith has a significant market presence, standing out due to their niche expertise. While they may not offer a comprehensive product range like industry leaders, their strong influence and impact in their chosen niches are evident. DS Smith's strategic focus on specific technologies and steadfast commitment to leadership in those segments position them as a notable and future-oriented player. This recognition highlights DS Smith's dedication to excellence and their ongoing efforts to shape the future of flexible packaging.



PPC Flexible Packaging (PPC Flex) Recognized as an Innovator in "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



PPC Flexible Packaging is a notable company in the packaging sector, emphasizing its growing dedication to sustainable packaging solutions. The company specializes in manufacturing flexible packaging products for diverse markets, including food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods. PPC Flexible Packaging has expanded steadily, both organically and through acquisitions. Recognized for its product range and market presence, the company was recognized as an innovator in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Their product offerings encompass Consumer Packaging, Cleanroom Packaging, Floral & Gift Packaging, and Prototype Packaging. They produce and distribute an array of packaging materials, including overwrap, shrink, sleeves, shrink bands, pouches, bundling film, Redi-Rak Grommet Bags, freezer, tamper-evident, mailer, moisture and oxygen barrier, and chemical resistance films. These films are used to create specialty packaging, rollstock, printed rollstock, bags, and pouches. For prototype packaging, the company provides items like stand-up pouches, shrink sleeves, labels, and bags.



As an innovative player in the industry, PPC Flexible Packaging boasts a robust product portfolio that pushes the boundaries of packaging with creative approaches. While its current market presence may be smaller compared to industry leaders, PPC Flex possesses the potential to ascend and become a significant player, driven by its innovative spirit and commitment to excellence. As an Innovator, PPC Flex continues to inspire the industry with its inventive approach to packaging excellence, setting new standards for the future.



Wihuri Gained Recognition as an Emerging Company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Wihuri occupies a significant position in the flexible packaging sector, where it shapes the industry through its pioneering solutions. The company has established itself by focusing on particular domains and providing specialized expertise, precise support, flexible terms, and competitive rates to meet the distinctive needs of its customers. Wihuri Group operations consist of two companies: Wihuri Oy and Wihuri Packaging Oy. Two prominent businesses make up the packaging division: WINPAK in North America and WIPAK in Europe and Asia. In Europe, Asia, and North America, Wihuri's Packaging Business produces packaging materials and solutions for the food and medical supply industries.



WIPAK specializes in high-end packaging solutions and services for perishable food products as well as for healthcare sterile supplies and devices. It has introduced a range of compostable packaging solutions. These include bags, films, and wraps made from biodegradable materials. As an Emerging Player, the company's growing presence and innovative approaches make it an influential and notable entity in the competitive landscape of flexible packaging. While WINPAK is responsible for the manufacture and sale of packaging materials and the production of related innovative packaging machines. It distributes products to customers primarily in North America for the protection of perishable foods, beverages and health care applications.



As global market dynamics continue to evolve, Berry Global, DS Smith, PPC Flexible Packaging, and Wihuri remain at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for excellence in the flexible packaging landscape. Their inclusion in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant reaffirms their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and ever-changing market.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



