Berry Recruitment Releases Their New App Streamlining Temporary Staffing

St Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- Introducing the Berry Recruitment Jobs App, a revolutionary tool that simplifies the process of finding temporary work in your local area. This app allows candidates to register remotely with integrated right-to-work checks and DBS verification. It also offers remote interviews to assess skills and preferences. Candidates are matched with their nearest branch based on postcode, customising job searches by radius. Real-time updates inform candidates about application status and streamline the shift process, gradually eliminating traditional timesheets.



The app covers diverse recruitment industries, including Catering, Driving, Industrial, Office-based, and Rail, with the addition of construction being added in 2024. Berry now has over 10,000 registered and verified candidates looking for work on the app, which provides Clients with the perfect starting point for their hiring needs.



We're aim to revolutionise how recruitment companies interact with their candidates and clients, embracing technology with our user-friendly app. Our remote process aligns with the shift towards direct messaging and texting in communication preferences. The app connects candidates nationwide, enabling flexible work scheduling based on availability. We've moved beyond traditional CV-centric recruitment, focusing on skills matching. The app's intuitive technology ensures the best candidate-job matches, meaning candidates are paired into a job swiftly and out earning money in a quick and efficient manner, a true innovation within recruitment.



As we move forward, we plan to introduce more job sectors, and continue to reduce strain on clients by phasing out traditional time-consuming methods and stepping towards paperless methods. Payroll, timesheets, and much more will become tedious tasks of the past.



Our Managing Director, Mr Lee Gamble commented:



"The app serves as a seamless extension of our branch network rather than a replacement. Our candidates always have the option to engage with a real person, so this hybrid approach is undoubtedly the future of recruitment. This technology empowers individuals to secure a job within moments, or even find a second job all in the palm of their hands!



Registering on the app is incredibly straightforward, and we continue to conduct face-to-face interviews, utilising platforms like Facetime or similar technology, which instils confidence in employers. Once the app is downloaded and the candidate is registered, job listings become accessible straight away. People can simply click on vacancies and commence work immediately, placing the power directly in their hands.



The app affords the same benefits to registered users as those who go through our physical branches, ensuring that none of our exceptional service or perks are compromised. Moreover, it even features a route planner to assist workers in reaching their job location, and communication is straightforward through the app, facilitating an easy process for all parties involved."



About Berry Recruitment

Berry Recruitment is part of the Berry Recruitment Group, a group of recruitment companies recruiting across the UK in a multitude of sectors and industries.



Since we opened our first branch, our aim has been to locate talented individuals and pair them with great jobs. We are a fun, passionate and ambitious organisation who over the years have made a huge impact in the world of recruitment.



We are always looking to grow and strengthen our business through our innovative approach to recruitment.



- Berry Recruitment is an independent recruitment company, founded in 2009, based in St. Albans, Hertfordshire.