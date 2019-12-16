Berrylook Introduces Trendy Winter Collection

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Berrylook has introduced a stylish winter collection that includes Cute Sweaters and hoodies, which are easy on the eye and the pocket as well.



Winters are the time when women have to take a closer look at their wardrobe. It's time to start layering up with all the colors and trends of the season. And women who want to play it cool can't look beyond Cute Hoodies and sweaters that have a fun and vibrant look about them.



Now they can find these charming options in the new collections at Berrylook. "Our buyers have looked far and wide to find our fashion conscious shoppers winter wear that will hit the right spot," says the Marketing Manager for the store.



The collection at Berrylook is warm, elegant, classy, sophisticated, and trendy, all rolled into one. But importantly, it also assures shoppers of the best quality they could ask for. Moreover the collection is reasonably priced.



Options in the winter collection at Berrylook include:



- Short high collar patchwork elegant color block long sleeve knit pullover is available for $23.71.

- V neck patchwork elegant plain long sleeve knit pullover in five beautiful colors costs $19.95.

- Hat collar patchwork casual color block long sleeve knit cardigan is for $15.79.

- Concise striped hot hooted hoodies are casual smart and cost $16.95.

- Hooded asymmetric hem gradient striped hoodie is priced at $18.95.



With its beautiful and pocket friendly collection, Berrylook is certainly spreading the warmth this winter.



About Berrylook

The online store has become the No. 1 fashion destination for shoppers who can buy trendy outfits in myriad styles at affordable rates.



Media Contact

Endeavor International Enterprise (H.K.) Limited

FLAT/RM 704, 7/F BRIGHT WAY TOWER 33,

MONG KOK ROAD, MONG KOK,HongKong, China

Blog : berrylook@orderplus.com

Web : https://www.berrylook.com/