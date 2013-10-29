Bervina Releases New Eco-Friendly Timing Belts Specially Designed for Food Processing

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Bervina, recognized for its commitment to innovation and environmental awareness on the market of drive technologies, recently announced that they are offering new eco-friendly timing belts designed specifically for the food processing industry. These state-of-the-art “green” timing belts are the first of their kind, providing a clean alternative to traditional timing belts, and they are ideally suited for use in environments that require pure, sanitary working conditions.



Bervina is an industry leader in the manufacture of power transmission components, including timing belts, shaft couplings and taper bushes, and their line features an ISO 9001:2000 quality control system.



There is currently a growing need for eco-innovative products in markets across the globe, and Bervina is at the forefront of these designs. Bervina’s new line of timing belts complies with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s laws and regulations and are so environmentally friendly that humans can safely ingest all the materials they contain.



The design and manufacture of Bervina’s green timing belts is truly cutting edge, as the company has been able to successfully replace the silicon and plastic used in traditional timing belts with polyurethane. Instead of using aluminum in their taper bushes, Bervina has also discovered a way to make an acid-resistant stainless steel taper lock bush. In the food industry in general but especially in meat and dairy processing plants, avoiding the contamination of food products is critical to producing safe, high-quality goods, which is why equipment from Bervina features plastics that are free from ingredients that are harmful to the human body.



Green timing belts that are currently available include FDA cast timing belts from ShA 10-90; FDA double cast belts where the hardness of the basic belt differs from that of the cover 10-50 ShA; one-piece-moulded, cleated FDA belts; FDA basic belts with glued silicon layers; silicon timing belts available mainly for heat resistant applications with Inox and kevlar cords; FDA VFFS timing belts; and sausage belts.



Bervina is also currently developing double-layer timing belts featuring a silicon layer that is cast directly onto the back of FDA polyurethane basic timing belts. This innovation allows Bervina to manufacture timing belts without the use of glue. An additional advantage is that the product provides a silicon cover that adheres to the folia used in creating a bag in the packing industry.



About Bervina

Bervina is a power transmission component manufacturer operating since 1982 that produces timing belts, flexible couplings and taper bushes. Bervina serves their customers all over the world from Europe through Asia and the Americas. For more information, please visit www.bervina.com/en/.