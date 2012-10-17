Beseda Flooring & More Expands Visibility with New Tile Flooring Site

Weldon Spring, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Securing tile flooring for homes and businesses is about to get easier thanks to a new website Beseda Flooring & More is launching. It’s called TileFlooringStCharlesMO.com and will focus on the company’s tile products and services.



While the company already has a main website, they were concerned their tile offerings were getting lost in the abundance of other services they offer. “This new site is a way for us to shine a spotlight on our tile flooring services and what we specifically bring to the table,” says Beseda Flooring & More owner, Brian Beseda.



On the new site, customers can read detailed descriptions of all of the tile products they offer including the variety of materials used like glazed ceramic, marble, granite, and porcelain. Visitors can also uncover the numerous ways tile can be used effectively in the home including bathroom, kitchen, sunroom, and foyer installations. They even offer wall tile to create elegant and sophisticated decorative themes.



Visitors to the tile flooring site can easily contact Beseda Flooring & More for a free estimate on services and products. Or, they can physically head down to the store and see these products first hand. The staff is friendly and highly accommodating. Plus, discounts and financing are available. The company has high hopes for the effectiveness of this new site.



About Beseda Flooring & More

Beseda Flooring & More is a comprehensive flooring service company that’s been in business since 1985. They are completely family owned and operated and serve the greater St. Charles area. Discover more about them at http://tileflooringstcharlesmo.com/



CONTACT:

Beseda Flooring & More

5773 Westwood Drive

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

(636)926-9989

http://tileflooringstcharlesmo.com/