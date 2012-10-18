Beseda Flooring & More Focuses on Kitchen Cabinet Services with New Site

Weldon Spring, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- In an effort to expand their company brand, Beseda Flooring & More announced a brand new site as a part of a comprehensive marketing push. The new site is KitchenCabinetsStCharlesMO.com and, as its name suggests, includes information exclusively about kitchen cabinets so customers can learn all about their product selection.



Kitchen cabinets come in all different varieties including cherry wood, maple wood, hickory, oak, and alder. The company has other finishes available as well and even offer the option of custom doors and decorative glass. The cabinets can have carvings on them or decorative laminates. Information about all of these products is included on the new site along with details for end caps and islands as well.



According to Brian Beseda, company owner, this site will make it easier for customers to familiarize themselves with their product line and make informed decisions about what to purchase and have installed. “Once in our store, customers can be guided by our knowledgeable staff toward the right materials for their kitchen cabinet project but in the meantime, they can use this new site to educate themselves about what they may need,” Beseda says, “We’re hoping the convenience factor turns potential customers into full-fledged customers.”



The company also felt this new site was necessary as many people may not be aware that they offer kitchen cabinets as a service, given their name. After reviewing the site, interested customers are encouraged to contact Beseda Flooring & More for a free estimate.



About Beseda Flooring & More

Beseda Flooring & More has been family owned and operated since 1985. They serve the St. Charles, MO, area. Learn more at http://kitchencabinetsstcharlesmo.com/



CONTACT:

Beseda Flooring & More

5773 Westwood Drive

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

(636) 926-9989

http://kitchencabinetsstcharlesmo.com/