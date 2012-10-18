Beseda Flooring & More Launches Cabinet Refacing St. Charles MO Website

Weldon Spring, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- In order to expand their presence online and ensure the greatest amount of customer recognition, Beseda Flooring & More has launched a new website that emphasizes one of their “& More” service offerings: cabinet refacing.



Undergoing the kitchen remodeling process can feel daunting for a lot of people, which is why Beseda Flooring & More wants to make it as easy as possible. No longer do customers have to wade through their full site to find information about cabinet refacing services. Instead, they can just head to the new site, CabinetRefacingStCharlesMO.com and find out everything they need to know, quickly and easily.



Brian Beseda, owner of Beseda Flooring & More is certain this new site will make all the difference. “We want to reach customers in St. Charles, MO, that require cabinet refacing and this new site will accomplish that.”



Along with cabinet refacing, the site also includes information about drawer refacing and cabinet and countertop installations. Beseda Flooring & More wants to be the leader in kitchen remodeling services for the St. Charles area and this new site may allow them to accomplish that. They currently offer free estimates, discounts, and financing on their products and services.



About Beseda Flooring & More

Beseda Flooring & More is a retail flooring store and installation service provider based in St. Charles, MO. They got their start in 1985 and are proud of their family-owned status. To find out more, visit http://cabinetrefacingstcharlesmo.com/



