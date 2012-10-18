Beseda Flooring & More Promotes New Site About Kitchen Countertops

Weldon Spring, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Beseda Flooring & More is drawing more attention to their service offerings that fall outside of flooring products and installation by launching KitchenCountertopsStCharlesMO.com. This new site focuses on the kitchen countertops and related products and services the company offers in an effort to broaden company visibility in this niche.



The owner of the company, Brian Beseda, is enthusiastic about the site launch stating, “Now potential customers can learn all about the countertops we offer on top of our popular flooring services.” It’s a step in the right direction for brand recognition in this area and is anticipated to expand the company’s sales.



With just one visit to the new site, potential customers will gain access to a wealth of information about Beseda’s countertop options including quartz, granite, concrete, corian, and laminate, to name a few. They’ll also learn about what kind of materials are best for certain projects and what they can expect in terms of installation procedures and time frames.



The site is designed to pique customer interest. Once this occurs, they can visit Beseda Flooring & More in person and learn even more information about kitchen countertops and the options available from the company’s experienced staff. Or, potential customers can call for a free estimate on their kitchen countertop project.



About Beseda Flooring & More

Beseda Flooring & More is a flooring center that has been serving the St. Charles area since 1985. Find out more about this family-owned company at http://kitchencountertopsstcharlesmo.com/



