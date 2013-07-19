Bespo - Bespoke Interior Products Courtesy of Exceptional Artists

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- http://www.bespo.co.uk is a brand new platform for artists and designers to showcase and sell their work.



It’s the only website of its kind in the UK, working collaboratively with creatives to offer excellent quality household and interior products that feature their designs. Products range from simple sets of coasters through to tea towels and wallpapers.



Bespo’s concept allows art lovers to immerse themselves in unique artworks throughout every moment of their day: From morning coffee in an art-bespoke mug to the closing of artwork-printed blinds at night.



Bespo works like this: Artists create their ‘shop’ on Bespo and simply upload their design and images, digitally, onto Bespo’s quality homewares. Then, when a product is ordered, Bespo creates the physical end-product on behalf of the designer, arranging for careful and quality printing of the item, packing, shipping and all customer services between Bespo and the buyer. Bespo work hard to ensure the final products are of an exceptional standard and represent the artist’s work accurately.



Thanks to this easy-to-use service, Bespo’s artist community expands each and every day. Current creatives range from undergraduates to emerging artists and established names across a broad variety of disciplines, including illustration, print, painting, collage and graphic design. Bespo’s versatile concept means that artists can be based anywhere in the world - international names include: Bianca Green whose South American heritage inspires stunningly colourful geometric designs; Sarah Bagshaw, a surface pattern designer, who uses many mediums to create her one-off creations; and Andrea Rincon, ‘Anchobee,’ a Mexican artist showcasing contemporary and bold designs in contrasting colours and simple black and white.



Bespo’s product range has been sourced to ensure enduring brilliance and versatility, and pieces include: sumptuous, heavy satin cushions which are both hardwearing and washable; modern straight-sided mugs that are dishwasher safe, in solid ceramic; and strong roller blinds with modern chrome fittings. Buyers can select from wallpapers, wall stickers and tea towels with corresponding coasters or placemats.



Bespo was created by Steven Ingram a web designer and illustrator. The idea came to him when, looking through his back catalogue of work, he was aware that so much of his creative output was living in his computer’s hard drive, never to be viewed! “Unless I started a series of private views, there was no real outlet for my designs. After considering the options, I became aware that people like to live with artistic and striking objects around them – but not always the quintessential oil-painting-on-a-wall. I then realised by incorporating art into everyday items is one of the best ways to be surrounded by imagery you’re inspired by and love - without the commitment of giving over an entire wall! And Bespo was born!”



Prices start from just £12 for a printed drinking mug.



Bespo products are available to loan for photo-shoots and styling. Bespo also have a press selection available for immediate loan, but can arrange to create any item on the site provided we have a seven day notice period for the product to reach you.



