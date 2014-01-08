Bespoke Caterers Provides Food and Drink for the Cast and Crew of the BBC's the Choir: Sing While You Work

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Now in its second series, the programme shadows Malone as he works with staff from five major corporations and pits them against each other in weekly singing competitions. Workers from P&O Ferries, Birmingham City Council, Sainsbury’s, the Cheshire Fire Service and London’s Citi Bank all took part in the show, which has been praised by a number of influential TV critics, including writers from The Telegraph and The Guardian.



Bespoke’s co-founder Glyn Wiltshire and several other members of staff had the pleasure of catering for approximately 180 people involved in shooting The Choir’s quarter final, which took place across three days at London’s Royal Academy of Music at the end of the summer. Glyn and co kept spirits high and bellies full with a tasty series of lunches and dinners; amongst many other dishes, the menus included classics such as vegetable lasagne, beef bourguignon and chicken supreme, accompanied by various snacks and sandwich bags to keep everyone’s energy levels up throughout the day.



Company partner James Oxley then went on to provide another vast selection of food and drink while the cast and crew were filming on location at the El-Shaddai International Christian Centre and Ely Cathedral in September.



Regular viewers may have caught a glimpse of the team during the episodes that were aired throughout November and December. The grand final saw three remaining choirs competing for the much-coveted trophy on BBC2 on 23rd December, during which the crew of P&O ferries was crowned the ‘workplace choir of the year’.



Glyn is delighted that Bespoke was offered the opportunity to work with crew on such a large TV project and hopes to work with the BBC again soon.



“We always find location catering to be extremely exciting and enjoy working behind the scenes to ensure all cast and crew members are well-fed, well-watered and ready to perform at their very best for filming,” he says.



About Bespoke Caterers

Bespoke Caterers is a leading catering company based in Colchester, Essex. Its award-winning chefs, cooks, front of house staff and event planners are able to handle your event from start to finish and are experienced in creating high quality food and drink menus for weddings, parties, conferences, funerals, charity functions and almost any event imaginable. The company also offers unique barbecue, bowl food and hog roast services for those looking for a more informal dining experience. To learn more about Bespoke’s incredible range of catering services, please contact James or Glyn on 01255 470 702.