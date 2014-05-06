Best 2014 Video Editing Software Is Ranked at Best-5

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Best-5, a website that strives to offer consumers a reputable and honest source of in-depth reviews of various products and services, recently added a new section to the site that is devoted to the best video editing software.



Since the day the founders of Best-5 first launched their site, they have been committed to reviewing only the top products and services. In addition to a star rating system and in-depth, expert reviews, the site also includes helpful user testimonials. These features are all extremely useful for consumers who are trying to determine which product might be best for them.



After spending a great deal of time collecting and analyzing the user votes and other information about the different video editing software programs, the results are in and the five best products are now featured on the Best-5 site. Right now, Cyberlink PowerDirector is in the number one position.



In addition to the unbiased reviews of products, Best-5 also includes information about the top five video editing software programs’ pricing, features, and what helps to set each one apart from the competition. For people who are unsure if they need to purchase one of these software programs, Best-5 also features educational articles about the products, and what they are generally used for.



For example, a newly-posted article titled “Benefits of Using Editing Software” explains that by using video editing software, both novices and experts can make their videos look like something really special. In the case of Cyberlink PowerDirector, the product features controls and interface that is easy for anybody to use, and an extremely fast rendering engine. Priced at $69.99, the software provides an affordable way for people to create 3D video with a built-in theme designer, complete video edits, and use state-of-the-art design tools.



“PowerDirector has multiple options to publish straight to popular sharing services such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and Daily Motion, so you save time and don’t have to upload individual files on your own,” the review noted, adding that it also makes it easy to create physical copies of movies, with capabilities to support DVD, Blu-Ray, and AVCHD discs.



The founders of Best-5 are pleased to help consumers make the right choice about their video editing software needs. They understand that it can be confusing to decide which product is best, so they are happy to offer the review of Cyberlink PowerDirector as well as the other four top programs. People are welcome to visit the website often, as new categories, reviews and articles are frequently being added on everything from pet insurance and home security systems to diet pills and much more.



About Best-5

Best-5 reviews the best of everything. The website provides expert reviews, in depth articles, user testimonials, and a star rating system. The site features reviews of hundreds of products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.best-5.com/video-editing-software/