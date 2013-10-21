Best Acne Products for 2013 as Ranked by CureAcneZone.com

Wake, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The American Academy of Dermatology has revealed that as much as 85% of the world’s population will get acne at some point in their lives. Acne not only affects the skin, but it can have an effect on a person’s mood. Severe types of acne like cystic acne can be both painful and distressing because of their physical appearance on the skin. And it is not just teenagers who get acne; people can also start to develop acne for the first time well into their thirties.



The need to get rid of acne has created a huge demand for acne products that actually work. And companies are continuously developing new products to help rid acne. Reuters believes that the acne market will reach revenues of 3.06 Billion by 2016 at an annual growth of 0.7%



Teresa Haugh CEO of the company believes that this trend will only continue for the foreseeable future as the developments in the acne industry continue to improve all the time. “Many people now know that getting rid of their acne is a real possibility, because of the internet we can now educate ourselves about certain conditions that we could not have done in the past” The company researches acne treatments that are available for consumers to buy and their team then reviews these products to give you the best acne products available for that year. They believe that this will make it easier for people to then make a choice for themselves.



The CureAcneZone.com website was launched to give people a proper guide when they are looking for acne treatments. Teresa continues “Our team looks at many factors when we are reviewing a product. We look at both natural and scientific ingredients, consumer feedback and actual clinical proven results from each product. There is a big choice out there and you just need to know what to look for. That is where we come in”.



Exposed Skin Care came in first place of all the acne treatments reviewed. It fights acne and tries to prevent it in the future as well. CureAcneZone.com does not endorse or sell any of the products that are reviewed on their website. You can read the reviews on their website by visiting (http://cureacnezone.com/)



About CureAcneZone.com

CureAcneZone.com reviews and ranks the best acne products for 2013. The website aims to be an authoritative source for information on acne treatments online.



Contact:

Teresa Haugh

Wake, North Carolina

cureacnezone.com

(919) 295-9148

mailto:admin@cureacnezone.com