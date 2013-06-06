Best Acne Products in 2013 Ranked by AcneTreatmentAid.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, nearly 85 percent of all people have acne at some point in their lives, most often experiencing breakouts on the face, chest or back. It is during these breakouts that many seek to find the best acne products to battle the condition. AcneTreatmentAid.com recently completed a review of the top acne products on the market. Consumers can read the newly published acne treatment reviews on the company’s website http://www.acnetreatmentaid.com



Acne is caused by the skin’s overproduction of sebum, a waxy, oily substance. Inflammation and breakouts are the body’s attempt to clear the blockage of sebum and dead skin cells from pores. When acne sufferers look to find a suitable treatment, they find and endless variety of choices and so-called solutions. This dilemma was the driving force behind the AcneTreatmentAid.com reviews.



“A significant percentage of our population needs this kind of help and information, but they don’t always know where to turn,” says Gerry Sto, AcneTreatmentAid.com site founder and curator. “Our goal is to help acne sufferers find accurate information without being misled.”



The AcneTreatmentAid.com site promises to help guide people in discerning between products and finding an acne treatment that is suitable for their skin. During the course of the reviews, the AcneTreatmentAid.com staff looked at several factors when ranking acne treatment products, including a product’s ability to treat the general health of the underlying skin.



“Not all treatments work equally or effectively, nor do they consider the uniqueness of a sufferers skin,” Sto continues. “Using the wrong product can actually do more harm than good.”



Exposed Skin Care was ranked the best acne treatment of all products reviewed. The product was chosen because its treatment system combines both proven scientific and proven botanical ingredients, which provide effective relief from acne outbreaks and prevent frequent recurrence. AcneTreatmentAid.com neither endorses nor sells any of the products reviewed.



