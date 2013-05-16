Best Air Conditioner Buys for Summer

Hillsborough, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- As the dog days of summer soon approach us, it’s important for people to prep their homes. A hot summer is in store, and a new air conditioning unit can be key to staying comfortable. Now, Consumer Reports has released the latest air conditioning unit trends, including energy efficient trends for small and large homes. Testers named 15 top room air conditioners for less than $200 in its May 2013 report.



With proper installation and care, we are confident that we can get you the right product for your home – without costing you a bundle.



SMALL-SPACE WINNERS



If you have a small home, you don’t need in invest in a large air conditioning unit to stay cool. Small air conditioners are ideal for spaces no larger than 300 square feet. Consumer Reports names the Frigidaire LRA067AT7 as a best buy at $170. It will keep your home cooled quietly and consistently with a temperature-controlled chamber. “But you may want to think twice about the relatively raucous Frigidaire FRA054XT7, $175, if you're a light sleeper,” the report states. “Its thumb wheel control for venting air also proved slower and harder to use than the usual lever.”



MID-SIZED MONEY SAVERS



These united are sized to cool spaces up to 400 square feet. Consumer Reports recommends the Sharp AF-S85RX, $200, which can handle large areas for the price of the smaller units. “The Sharp is also relatively light--a plus when hoisting a room air conditioner into the window for summer cooling, and lifting it out again for winter storage,” it states.



LARGE AND IN CHARGE



For those looking to cool down a large space, like up to 650 square feet, the Frigidaire FRA106CV is a best buy among the large units. Priced at $320, its cooling performance was ranked excellent and recovered well under brownout conditions. However, Consumer Reports notes that this unit can be noisier, as it’s generating a larger amount of cool-down power. They recommend you place the unit away from a place you want quiet, like a television or office computer. The Reports also recommended the LG LW1210ER. Costing $320, the LG unit offers a lot of cooling power, but it was noisy at a high speed. The unit also weighs 82 pounds, the largest among the united tested.



