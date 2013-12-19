Best and Most Popular Monster High Dolls for Christmas 2013 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Monster High Dolls are currently the most popular dolls on the market in 2013. However trying to decide which one(s) to buy is quite difficult because there are more than 100 of these dolls to choose from.



So with that in mind, Articate.com have recently created a new article that features the top 20 Monster High Dolls for Christmas 2013, ie the ones that are amongst the top-sellers right now in the run up to Christmas.



According to this article, the best-selling doll from this collection is the Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll, which is one of the more attractive dolls in the series, and comes with her own pet bunny, as well as a diary, dream-catcher purse, hairbrush and stand.



Another one that is currently in demand is the Monster High New Scaremester Catrine DeMew Fashion Doll, which is a doll that is clearly very fashion-conscious as she has stunning hair, clothes and accessories, and is one that many girls are going to instantly fall in love with.



"Two of the best-selling Monster High Dolls that we have picked out are both incredibly beautiful to look at, and they each come with some nice accessories, such as a brush, a pet, a hairbrush and a diary," said an Articate.com spokesperson.



"However the truth is that there were so many others that we wanted to feature in this article because there are many more that are equally as pretty, which is why we decided to pick out the top 20 dolls rather than than the top 10."



Anyone that would like to take a look at all of these top 20 Monster High Dolls for Christmas 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/12/18/top-20-monster-high-dolls-for-christmas-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.