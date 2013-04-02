Best Animes Launches to Provide the Very Best in High Quality Dubbed Anime from Japan and Korea

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Anime is a popular form of animation that many believe originated in Japan. In reality, the majority of anime is produced in South Korea but remains largely marketed at Japanese audiences. Now, audiences worldwide have developed a taste for anime after classic shows like DBZ, Pokemon and Once Piece. Most anime series are hard to find internationally and even harder to find with good quality English dubs. Best Animes is a new site that has launched to collate all the available English dubbed anime into a single online location for fans to watch and enjoy.



The site contains a catalogue of dubbed anime replete with high quality production art, series synopses and episode information, together with a user rating out of five stars and a ranking of its popularity out of the total shows available.



The series links allow individuals to see every available episode and watch them with either subtitles or English dubs where available. The genre search function enables individuals to narrow down results to only their favorite types of anime, while there is also a section including a manga catalogue for those looking for the shows’ comic equivalents.



A spokesperson for Best Animes explained, “We created this site because we felt the need, like so many anime fans out there, for a single place in which people can find all the English dubs of anime they could ever wish to watch. There are far more anime dubs out there than are ever commissioned to western Television and many of them sit unwatched by the majority of the world. Now, the international versions of these animes can be seen by anyone anywhere in the world at any time thanks to our high quality, high speed streaming service. We encourage community among our users, and that community is quickly beginning to thrive as more people discover our service.”



About Best Animes

Best Animes is an Anime streaming site where you can watch Anime that has preserved the original Japanese language for greater authenticity while including English subtitles to maximize accessibility. All their videos are rendered in high quality and they stream without buffering for users to take in the best Japanese shows at their convenience, including Toshokan Sensou, Betterman and Akagi. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-animes.tv/