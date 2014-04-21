Best Appetite Suppressant Publishes Top Five Appetite Suppressant Formulas

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- One the biggest obstacles standing in the way of successful dieting is the feeling of hunger cramps, in which the stomach calls for food that people are trying to avoid giving it. These hunger pangs cause snacking, which can secretly and greatly increase calorie intake, and lead to people eating bigger portions than they’re supposed to. This has caused a highly lucrative market in appetite suppressants- pills and potions that claim to relax the stomach and inhibit its ability to send hunger signals, thereby allowing people to diet without the mental anguish. Best Appetite Suppressant has been reviewing these products regularly, and has now posted its top five countdown of the best appetite suppressants on the market.



The countdown has been featured front and center on the website’s home page, featuring some of the biggest names in appetite suppressant pills as well as some of the newest. The countdown features the brand, its place in the ranking, its key functions, average monthly weight loss accounted for when using the pills, the presence or absence of other health benefits, relevant medical backing and endorsements and side effects to give readers everything they need to make a decision at a glance.



The brands include Unique Hoodia, Alli, Apidexin, Proactol and Phen375- the biggest diet pill of the last three years. The site also includes comprehensive customer reviews so individuals can see how real users have rated the products.



A spokesperson for Best Appetite Suppressant explained, “Our opinion only counts for so much and we believe that the broad customer base attracted by these products are a good barometer of their overall success and level of customer satisfaction. We also provide detailed information on pricing, and links to where people can find the pills in the list. We have also been careful to publish myth busting articles that bring to light fallacies and scams used by quack pills to try and draw people away from effective, tried and test solutions, so people can be sure to find all the information they need to make the right choice.”



About Best Appetite Suppressant

Best Appetite Suppressant reviews all the most popular appetite suppressants that are available on the market and regularly updates to cover those most recently released. They also provide people with daily lifestyle tips to suppress their appetite in order to assist them in their mission to lose weight while feeling great. For more information please visit: http://www.bestappetitesuppressant.org/