Best Architecture Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Architecture software helps designers to share their designs, goals, and aspirations in a digital environment. These interactions occur among designers, planners, contractors, developers, providers of materials, and customers. Architecture software minimizes mistakes, improves performance, and guarantees numerical precision. Best architecture software will reduce manual designs and business processes as well as optimize the whole design and building project lifecycle and provide detailed supervision.



360Quadrants picked and listed several vendors, providing the best architecture software to help customers take strategic business decisions. These quadrants are generated after in-depth vendor evaluation providing complete-featured solutions and innovative market strategies for growth in the market. These quadrants are modified in the architecture software space each quarter through proper review of the businesses by skilled researchers and analysts.



360Quadrants carries out a comprehensive SWOT analysis and assesses the vendors chosen for assessment with accuracy. This evaluation allows service providers to gain knowledge regarding emerging business prospects and developments so they can provide the solutions needed for business success and development. 360Quadrants includes a comprehensive list of leading firms, which shortens the process for selecting the vendor.



Architecture SoftwareQuadrant Categorization



360Quadrants analyzes approximately 30 vendors in the architecture software space and 10 vendors will be put on the quadrant and labeled as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Revit, SketchUp, Cinema 4D, and Enscapewere recognized as Visionary Leaders in the architecture software space.



Blender, V-Ray, and Modo have been described as Innovators in the architecture software space.



Frank and MagicPlan are recognized as Emerging Companies in architecture software market.



Lumion has been categorized as a Dynamic Differentiator in architecture software market.



360Quadrants Assessment Method



Highly skilled researchers and analysts rate top Architecture Software post-high-level research and analysis. This assessment is performed depending on more than 100 parameters, which are divided into product maturity and business strategy. Product maturity is totally dependent on the product portfolio and its features and functionality provided by the vendor.



On the contrary, business strategy depends on the vendor's go to market strategies such as expansion plans, important innovations, industries served, and partner networks. These parameters are assigned weightage and a score is generated for a specific vendor. This score will decide the position of the vendor in the 360Quadrant, and the vendor will be placed accordingly.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Expense Management Software, Facility Management Software, and 3D Printing Software.