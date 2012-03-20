Best Baby Swing Reviews Takes the Mystery out of Buying the Popular and Soothing Infant Swings

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- As most parents know quite well, baby swings have a magical quality to them that can help take even the fussiest of babies and turn them into content and sleeping tots.



But knowing which baby swing to purchase is another matter all together; both brick and mortar and online stores offer a bevy of swings, all claiming to be the best. As a result, buying a baby swing can often be a confusing and overwhelming process.



A new website has already been getting a lot of attention lately for helping parents as well as grandparents and other caregivers know more about the best baby swing brands that are on the market today.



Best Baby Swing Reviews offers in-depth and comprehensive baby swing reviews on many of the top brands and models. Each review features a photo of the swing, a list of its features, and detailed information about what makes it a top baby swing. People who have used a particular swing are also welcome to include their rating and opinion.



Using the website is extremely user-friendly; visitors can simply log on and begin browsing through the best infant swing ratings and reviews.



Currently holding the top spot in infant swing reviews is Fisher Price’s “My Little Snugabunny Cradle and Swing.” As the reviewer noted, this swing allows parents to create a comforting environment for their baby whenever they are not available to hold him or her.



“The soothing colors and muted design of the swing are enhanced with the soothing music that can be adjusted through volume or type while the child is in the swing, from the easy reach buttons on the top of the swing,” the review said, adding that with three positions of the swing, it can be simple to get the comfort level the infant desires and learn the swinging type that the child prefers.



“The positions are easy to adjust and parents can easily adjust the swing while the child is in it to try and soothe the child.”



In order to make navigating the website even easier, category tabs with some of the most-popular company names like Fisher Price, Graco and Bright Starts are included at the top of the home page; clicking on a name will bring visitors to another page featuring baby swing ratings for that company.



About Best Baby Swing Reviews

Best Baby Swing Reviews is a website that is dedicated to providing a valuable resource for parents looking to compare baby swings. Editorial reviews on the top rated baby swings include real user reviews and input. Although a new website, the quality of our resource is valuable for any parent that is searching for the right baby swing.



For more information, please visit http://www.bestbabyswingreviews.org/