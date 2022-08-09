Best Bev Explains the Benefits of Shrink Sleeve Labels for Beverages

Pennsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2022 -- Shrink sleeve labels are filling store shelves across the country, but they're not free for the picking. These sleeves have been adhered to some of the most popular products, including nutraceuticals, personal care items, and beverage cans and bottles. Why do companies in a variety of industries highly favor these labels?



Unlike traditional pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves offer full-color, full-product coverage and many other benefits. Best Bev, the aluminum can and glass bottle company in Pennsburg, shares the many advantages of investing in shrink sleeve labeling.



Shrink sleeves are labels applied to cans and bottles to allow beverage brands to take advantage of every inch of the container to catch consumers' attention. With these labels securely in place, the company can feel confident its product is getting the exposure it deserves, no matter how it is placed on the shelf or used by the customer.



Another benefit of using shrink sleeve labels is that they can be applied to any shape of container. If a beverage brand has an irregularly shaped can or bottle, they will want to consider using a shrink sleeve wrap, which shrinks and adheres to every curve and undulation for an eye-catching appearance.



Speaking of a product's appearance, filled cans and bottles go through a great deal before they line the store shelves. The beverages may be exposed to liquids, moisture, dirt, and abrasive objects from packing to transporting. A shrink sleeve wrap is highly durable and can protect the visual appeal of a product from scratches, tears, and ruined label artwork. The sleeve can even provide tamper-evident protection to help consumers feel better about the quality and freshness of the drink.



Beverage brands can inspire even greater confidence in their customers by utilizing eco-friendly labels on their cans and bottles. Shrink sleeves do not use any adhesives to adhere the wrap to the container. Instead, the sleeve is applied using heat. In this way, the company minimizes its environmental impact and enables consumers to recycle the empty can or bottle properly.



With so many incredible benefits, it's not surprising companies are frequently switching their labeling to shrink sleeves. Since shrink sleeve wraps are not for everyone, brands should utilize an expert's consulting services to determine if they should use these labels. Beverage brands hoping to take advantage of shrink sleeving should reach out to Best Bev at https://bestbev.co/ for guidance.



