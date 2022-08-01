Best Bev Explores the Expanding World of Can Art

Pennsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2022 -- Best Bev, a beverage manufacturer providing world-class co-packing services, guides national beverage companies through creating memorable and exciting can artwork. There are several important factors to consider that make a can really "pop" in comparison to all the others on the shelf.



Including a visible brand logo is essential to helping customers recognize their favorite — or soon-to-be favorite — kind of beverage. The logo should be easily identifiable and not concealed among other busy graphics or fonts.



Once the essential elements are planned for, companies can begin looking into the different design elements, including colors, fonts, and messaging. Both colors and font styles can be used strategically to evoke specific feelings in potential customers. Red labels with formal fonts may appeal to a rough-and-tough crowd, while light blue labels with curly fonts will appear more easygoing.



The wording chosen for the label is just as important as the colors and fonts. The right words can quickly and effectively communicate the flavor of a drink and encourage new customers to give it a try.



Understanding the target market is also valuable when designing packaging. Depending on what kind of demographics the drink is being marketed to, different test groups should be exposed to different packaging drawings and designs as needed, or social media polls can be utilized to gauge interest.



The brand's story should come through in the packaging clearly, whether on the back of the can in a small paragraph or incorporated into the design of the artwork itself. Feeling a personal connection to a national business helps ensure customer loyalty.



Finally, taste counts for a lot when creating the best can art because customers can like the look of something without necessarily coming back for more if they don't resonate with the taste. That's why it's important to check that the product is a surefire winner before taking any wild guesses and potentially losing a lot of time or money.



Following these steps is sure to help inspire a can design that will be one-of-a-kind!



Based in Pennsburg, PA, Best Bev is a turnkey beverage manufacturer with an eye for detail. They help clients turn ideas into reality with their state-of-the-art lab and premier sourcing and production capabilities. In addition to canning and bottling, they also provide consulting services to help clients with formulation, logistics, branding, and more.



