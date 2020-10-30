Best BIM Objects in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Suite 430 Northbrook, IL, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- BIM Objects are used in BIM models that are defined with a unique code and name. The BIM objects represent existing physical objects, existing conditions, temporarily constructed new physical objects, new conditions, and terminal objects. These are usually virtual products and building materials that are brought to the construction area. They are digitally represented and are the BIM version of CAD. The BIM objects use 3D to describe the appearance of a building.



360Quadrants selected and classified top vendors offering the best BIM objects. This enables clients to make informed decisions. These quadrants are released post the in-depth analysis of vendors offering full-featured products and impactful business strategies for the expansion. These quadrants are updated after every three months by properly analyzing the vendors in the BIM objects space.



360Quadrants performs a thorough SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the vendors selected for evaluation. This evaluation enables service providers to learn about new opportunities and trends in the market so that they can identify the strategies needed to grow and expand in the market.



BIM Objects Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 12 software vendors that offer BIM objects, out of which the top 10 were positioned on a quadrant under:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders



BIMobject, Revit City, and Arcat have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the BIM objects market.



BIMcomponents, BIM Archiproducts, and BIM Catalogs have been recognized as Innovators in the BIM objects space.



Polantis and Syncronia have been positioned as Emerging Leaders in the BIM objects space.



Familit and Modlar have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the BIM objects space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



Top BIM objects vendors are selected and assessed by skilled researchers and analysts. This evaluation is carried out according to the metrics that are categorized into product maturity and company maturity. More than 50 parameters were selected while assessing BIM objects vendors. This list is updated twice a year. All these parameters were allocated a weightage, post that the inputs were assessed. Based on assigned ratings, vendors are placed in the respective quadrants.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software, Architecture Software, and Landscape Design Software.