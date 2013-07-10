Best-Bowling-Tips.com Helps Visitors Bowl Like a Pro with Simple Bowling Tips and Tricks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Bowling is one of the most deceptively complicated games in the world. At first glance, bowling looks simple – players roll a ball down a hardwood floor and knock over precariously-balanced pins. However, from the specific hand grips to imperceptible flicks of the wrist, professional bowling can be surprisingly complicated.



A website called Best-Bowling-Tips.com aims to help anyone become a bowling pro. The website is designed for all levels of bowlers who are interested in becoming better at the game. Best-Bowling-Tips.com was created by a man named Fred Gruner who has spent decades perfecting the art of bowling. Today, Gruner aims to share his bowling wisdom with the world through the Best-Bowling-Tips.com website.



That bowling wisdom includes tips for beginner and advanced players such as:



- How to determine the optimal ball weight

- Why a custom drilled bowling ball will improve one’s game

- How to choose the right types of bowling shoes

- How to use the unique characteristics of any bowling alley in order to win



As Gruner himself explains, one of the best parts about learning how to properly bowl is nailing down a consistent strike routine:



“If there was one easy way to bowl a strike every time, then everybody would be doing it. The truth is: strikes can be bowled in many different ways, and each bowler has a unique striking style. Sometimes, hitting the center pin straight on will create a strike, although there’s a 50/50 chance that the ball will simply knock down the center pins while leaving the side pins exposed. Other bowlers prefer to develop a hook shot that knocks the side 7, 5, and 10 pins, which tends to have a higher chance of leading to a strike.”



At Best-Bowling-Tips.com, visitors will learn that much of bowling is muscle memory. As the body becomes more and more accustomed to a certain throw, players will inevitably notice their average game scores start to increase.



The Best-Bowling-Tips.com website promises to help visitors achieve the goal of bowling a perfect game – which requires bowling strikes ten times in a row. In order to reach that level of excellence, bowlers will have to choose the right equipment and practice routine while learning dozens of bowling tips and tricks along the way. Those interested in learning more about the intricacies of bowling training and bowling equipment can sign up for a free email mini-course through the site or download an eBook entitled “Bowl Like a Pro”.



Beginner bowlers may see a bowling alley and only think about throwing the ball as hard and as fast as they can. After reading through the tips on Best-Bowling-Tips.com, even the most novice bowler will know how to easily increase their bowling score by implementing basic tips into their routine.



About Best-Bowling-Tips.com

Best-Bowling-Tips.com is a bowling tips, strategy, and advice website created by a bowler named Fred Gruner. Gruner offers a number of different strategy guides on the site, including a free email mini-course and an eBook. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-bowling-tips.com