Best Business Ideas for 2014 Comprises a Temporary Staffing Agency

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- The economy is still sluggish to recover and with the sluggishness, therein lies one of the best business ideas for 2014 .



This business will require much more starting capital than most, but if it can be managed, it will be one that can certainly draw excellent profits. It is a temporary staffing agency.



As the economy is slow to change, many are hesitant to hire full time employees or even part time employees as a whole. Best of all, we are moving into the holiday season when there will be a real need for temporary employment.



“You are basically hired to fill employment needs for companies, individuals and organizations,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



The initial starting costs can be expensive, but at minimum you will need a telephone and a computer. Everything else can come later.



“The human factor is one of the reasons this is so expensive. Finding people with skills can be a major problem, and many agencies pay their employees before being paid by the company needing the temporary employee. This causes debt before turning profit,” said McQueen.



Many times unskilled labor is what many are looking for with a temporary agency. Cleaning construction sites and the like may not be glorious work, but it is a start in the temporary agency field. Once you have started getting some referrals, it may be time to branch out.



“This is a real niche business. Knowing your particular area and need will determine what sort of temporary agency you will have,” said McQueen.



Renting office space is possible, but working from home has potential as well. There are certain tax breaks for doing so, but requirements also. Check with a certified accountant to determine the best possible options. For some, such as nursing or heavy equipment operation, having appropriate licenses is vital.



“Be sure employees, particularly those in specialized fields, have licensure from the state. Failure to do so will fall back on the shoulders of the owner of the agency – you,” said McQueen.



The income potential for this career is limitless. As long as there is a need for employees, there will be a need for temporary employees. More information about this career is available here .



If you are interested in learning more about what Sandy has to say about the best business ideas for 2014 and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/