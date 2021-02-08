Best Business Intelligence Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Business Intelligence Software is used for retrieving, analyzing, and transforming data needed for business intelligence. The software generates reports of the data usually quarterly or yearly and helps companies in the decision-making process. The business intelligence software represents data in interactive dashboards, which is collected from various external and internal sources. The software analyzes numerous types of data like client information, financial data, production-related information, HR information, and contact information. Major benefits of business intelligence software include precise and quick decision making, data visualization, alerts & notifications, and interactive dashboards for collaborative work.



360Quadrants has chosen few of the Best Business Intelligence Software providers in the market. This assessment helps buyers know more about business intelligence software and make the most suitable alternative based on their software needs. All the business intelligence software providers in this evaluation have been evaluated against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.



Business Intelligence Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 51 software vendors that offer business intelligence software, out of which 30 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



SAP Analytics Cloud, Tableau, Power BI, Data Studio, Analyzer, Zoho Analytics BI Software, ActivTrak BI Software, and Board BI Software have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Business Intelligence Software market.



CARTO BI, Celonis, Metabase, Sycle, Plotly, QlikView, Reveal, and Prism BI Software have been recognized as the Innovators in the Business Intelligence Software market.



Alloy, IDOL, PINpoint, Performax, ArcGIS BI Software, Inno, and OneView have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Business Intelligence Software market.



Nova, Kato, Stratum, Bouquet, Wolfram Mathematica, FAST, and Ascribe have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Business Intelligence Software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethodology



360Quadrants has comprehensively evaluated the Top Business Intelligence Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on 90 precisely selected parameters gathered based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the information obtained from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were given a particular weightage, post which they were evaluated. This analysis also helps analysts calculate the complete score based on which the business intelligence software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.



