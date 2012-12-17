Best Buy Uniforms Announces One-Stop Uniform Shopping Online

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- When it comes to quality, convenience and affordability for work wear and uniforms, Best Buy Uniforms and Promos really is your best buy. With fashion and brand in mind, the online uniform store has set the bar by offering brand name work wear from Dickies, a company that has been making long-lasting work clothes since 1922. From Dickies world famous work pants that can be seen here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=71 to their updated fashionable work shirts here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=70, Best Buy Uniforms makes it easy and convenient to find exactly what you are looking for.



The buyers at Best Buy Uniforms understand the needs of the average customer looking for work wear and promotional apparel. According to Josh Stone from the Homestead, PA. based showroom, “Our customers need apparel that they can trust to withstand the day in and day out routines they go through. We get it. That’s why we provide the best on the market.” From Dickies Industrial Cargos to Dickies Traditional bottoms here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/detail.asp?id=Dickie-874 as well as jeans http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/detail.asp?id=dickies-1993, Best Buy Uniforms delivers with convenience of online ordering at the best prices.



The buying team at Best Buy Uniforms have made purchasing Dickies, uniforms and other work apparel easy and accessible by making its full color catalog available to its customers on their online store. Customers can place orders securely and quickly from the website 7 days a week. From Corporate/Career Wear, to Customized Polo Shirts and fashionable jeans, Best Buy Uniforms and Promos guarantees the lowest prices and highest quality uniforms in the U.S.A. Along with online catalog shopping, Best Buy Uniforms features east and west coast warehouses. Best Buy Uniforms is a manufacturer, a wholesale distributor and an official sales distributor for Dickies and Red Kap, as well as other numerous national companies.



Best Buy Uniforms offers consumers looking for high quality, name brand work apparel like the Dickies brand at 50% lower prices than its competitors selling the same line of work apparel. They also offer the lowest prices for table linens, promotional products and Dickies School Uniforms. Best Buy Uniforms and Promos is the best choice for online work wear shopping.



About Best Buy Uniforms and Promos:

Best Buy Uniforms and Promos is a division of Commercial Textiles Corporation. They are located at 500 East 8th Avenue, Homestead, PA. For more information, please visit their website at www.bestbuyuniforms.com or call toll free 1.800.345.1924. Email: customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com