Best Buy Uniforms Explains the Diversification of Outerwear for Business

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- It was not all that long ago that people only had a few choices in the closet to wear on a particular day or for a specific job. Most people had simply a coat, jacket and coveralls in their closet. Today, we have a plethora of selections, each specific for a type of job or weather situation. Whether you need a light jacket to protect you from the wind or complete coveralls to do a specific job, you can now find these garments at low, affordable prices and in many different styles at Best Buy Uniforms here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=188



From the beginning of modern clothing styles at the turn of the 20th century until the mid-1960s it was common to find wool coats, leather jackets, rain coat and coveralls in the closet of many homes. Wool is still a great natural product for keeping people warm, but it is difficult to clean and certainly not appropriate for the many jobs that are performed in which a person can get dirty.



Leather jackets are a classic American tradition, but they do not wear very well over time. While the leather does hold up, the stitching can come apart fairly easily due to the weight of the materials. For light use, leather jackets are perfect, but for heavy or work use, they are often too cumbersome and not very applicable to the job. Denim jackets however are still very popular, tough and have changed little over the years. You can view a nice selection of Dickies denim jackets by clicking on this link http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=131



Coveralls, particularly those made from canvas with wool lining are still being used today. Canvas is tough, resilient and flexible without being too heavy. However, full canvas coveralls can limit movement to a certain degree, especially if they are lined with heavy wool.



Raincoats in some ways have changed the least. While there are plenty of new styles, the materials are still very similar to what you would find a half-century ago.



The main difference today, apart from the new materials used, is the idea behind outerwear protection. It is far better to dress in light layers than a single, heavy coat for maximum protection from inclement weather. The concept of layers has driven the industry to produce lighter jackets and coats created from stronger, better woven materials.



Today, it is common to find a wide range of jackets and coats made from new, modern materials or well established fabrics that are woven more tightly, stain resistant and sturdier. The modern windbreaker for example is the perfect light jacket for a cool, windy day. Light enough to be worn both indoors and out without feeling uncomfortable.



Jackets and Coats are now more lightweight and come in a great variety of colors and styles. Fleece has become quite popular and can now be found in hoodies, jackets and pullovers and can be viewed by clicking on this link http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=238



Shell jackets are made from strong, stain resistant materials and are designed with the idea of wearing vests and sweaters inside. To view a variety of shell jackets from Port Authority and Ogio click here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=239



Outerwear from Best Buy Uniforms represents a great variety of sources. You can find jackets, coveralls, windbreakers, vests, denim and fleece work jacks and coats all for great prices. Be sure to look over their selection to find the outerwear you want at low, competitive prices that you can afford.



Contact:

Best Buy Uniforms

Address:

500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA

Telephone:

Toll-Free: 1.800.345.1924

Local: 412.461.4600

Fax: 412.461.4016

E-mail: customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com