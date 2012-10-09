Best Call Blocker Solution for Those Getting Bombarded by Politicians & Other Unwanted Calls

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Is your phone constantly interrupted by automated announcement of politicians, other non-profit companies, and telemarketers? You are not alone! This is why HQTelecom is offering a call block product (model 803) that can block up to 1,500 phone calls and fax numbers to help consumers stop the annoying phone abuse.



In the United States, most people are not aware that politicians and other non-profit organizations are exempt from the laws that protect consumers against telemarketing. Therefore, even if you register your phone number with the 'Do Not Call' list (a US government sponsored program), you will not be protected against those annoying calls.



"We receive several e-mails and phone calls daily from homeowners seeking for effective solutions to protect their phone lines against unwanted calls, especially politician's pre-recorded announcements and messages." says Alfredo Purrinos, President of Hi Q Telecom Inc. "Many complain about getting hammered with several unwanted phone calls each day, even though they are on the 'Do Not Call' list".



HQTelecom's incoming call blocker device is designed with the capacity to block up to 1,500 phone numbers hence meeting the needs of today's telemarketing practices. Since most companies using automated telemarketing services are constantly changing their phone numbers, you need a call blocker device with a large capacity that can block several hundred numbers. Other products presently available in the market can only block about 100 numbers or less.



This year, due to the U.S. presidential elections, there has been a significant increase in telemarketing activities, mostly from organizations that hide behind the charity exemptions of the 'Do Not Call' government sponsored program.



This modern Incoming call blocker is an effective and easy way for consumers to block unwanted telephone calls. It is an extremely user-friendly device which allow users to easily block calls from phone numbers and faxes by simply pressing a 'Blacklist' button. It is also line powered, which mean that it does not require batteries or an external power supply, and uses a technology called EEPROM (Erasable Electronically Programmable Read Only Memory) which allows it to retain the stored blocked numbers even if you disconnect it from the phone line.



About Hi Q Telecom Inc

Hi Q Telecom Inc (HQTelecom.com) is a BBB A+ rated private corporation specializing in telephone security and specialty products, and travel related services. For more information about incoming call blocker devices or the company go to hqtelecom.com.



For more information, please contact:

Alfredo Purrinos

Telephone: 305-357-3259

Email: support@hqtelecom.com