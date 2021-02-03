Best Call Center Software in 2021- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Call Center Software offers a standardized process of receiving and responding to customer phone calls. It helps in automating telephony operations or benefits extensive investments in telephony hardware and manpower resources. It enables agents to make outgoing calls, handle incoming calls, track call metrics, and perform workforce management. It helps businesses effectively solve customers' problems and expedite the process of managing service tickets. The key services provided by call center software are SaaS platforms, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Contact Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Its features include all forms of call routing, which should normally include interactive voice response (IVR) and on-hold messaging, among other things.



360Quadrants has chosen some of the Best Call Center Software providers in the market. This study enables buyers to know more about call center software and make the most appropriate software choice. All the call center software providers in this study have been compared against their products offered and business strategies and were positioned on a quadrant, which is updated every three months. 360Quadrants also provides a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers understand new opportunities and areas of improvement.



Call Centre Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 69 software vendors that offer Call Center Software, out of which 30 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Calldesk, LiveVox, Anywhere365, Zendesk, Zoho Desk, Kiamo, Dialer360, Connex One, Infobip, Cloud Contact Center, and Infinity Call Center Software have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Call Center Software market.



OXON, Zingtree, Harmony Call Center Software, Voxtron, Pulsar, Noojee, and Bitrix24 Call Center Software have been recognized as Innovators in the Call Center Software market.



ConVox, JustGoCloud, ZaiLab, CloudTalk, Contact Center Solution, i800, and Imagicle have been positioned as Emerging Leaders in the Call Center Software market.



Diabolocom, Fondesk, CallHippo, Easymeeting and Talkie have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Call Center Software market.



360Quadrants Assessment Methodology



360Quadrants has very carefully curated and evaluated the Top Call Center Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on more than 100 precisely selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product and business strategy of the software providers, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All of these data pointers were assigned a specific weightage, post which they were measured. This study also helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which the call center software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.



