Best Car Insurance Rates Are Available Through Newly Launched InsuranceViking.com Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- InsuranceViking.com, a company that helps people find the best car insurance rates possible, has just launched a brand new, user-friendly website.



The new site makes it easier than ever for people to save money on all types of insurance. In addition to offering quotes for auto insurance rates, InsuranceViking.com also helps consumers get quotes on health, life, and home and renters insurance.



As a one-stop shop for insurance needs, the newly-launched site provides visitors with a handy tool that simplifies the entire process of comparing the various types of car insurance policies that are currently available. Traditionally, saving money on car insurance has meant calling or visiting multiple agencies, which is not only extremely time consuming, but can also leave the consumer feeling overwhelmed and confused as to which option is best.



By using the easy-to-use tool, drivers will get multiple quotes from the top-rated insurance companies, all from the comfort of home. People who are interested in getting free insurance quotes only need to enter in the type of insurance they are shopping for, and their zip code.



“We do not provide any of the insurance policies but instead make your search easy and faster,” an article on the website noted, adding that when people buy insurance online they can sometimes cut the prices in half, and that InsuranceViking.com prides itself on making the whole experience of shopping for insurance quotes as easy as possible.



“There are many ways in which you can reduce your car insurance rates. You can increase your deductible, and you should try to bundle up policies with a single insurer rather than have different insurance policies for various insurance needs.”



Using the new website is easy; people who are looking for cheap full coverage auto insurance are welcome to visit the site at any time and read through the in-depth information about the various types of insurance that are available. Category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for visitors to learn more about specific types of insurance.



The website also features a popular blog that offers helpful advice and tips about insurance-related topics. For example, recent articles discussed ways drivers can use less fuel, how getting a divorce can impact auto insurance rates, and an interesting post that looks at the history of car insurance.



About InsuranceViking.com

Jim Raza is one of the founders of InsuranceViking.com, a website dedicated to bringing consumers the best rates on car, home, auto, and life insurance through side by side comparisons. InsuranceViking.com can help people save hundreds of dollars per year on their insurance costs. For more information, please visit http://www.insuranceviking.com