Best Car Rental Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- A Car rental software is a management system created specifically to help car rental companies, through a protected and configurable online platform. Most of the car rental solutions help with customer support and communication as well as with business management requirements. Car rental software often provides a variety of marketing features, such as an exclusive web interface and back-end functionalities. Users can simplify their online reservation and payment processes through car rental software. They can also enhance their fleet management operations with the help of this software.



360Quadrants has highlighted some of the best car rental software providers in the car rental software market. This analysis will enable buyers to choose the most appropriate car rental software providers as per their requirements. These car rental solution providers were analyzed based on their product portfolio and business strategies and were positioned on a quadrant, which is updated with the most recent data on a quarterly basis.



360Quadrants provides important insights derived from SWOT analysis and helps software companies to understand in greater detail about new prospects and scope to improve.



Car Rental Software Companies Positioning



360Quadrants has evaluated 14 companies offering car rental software, of which the top 10 were placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



RentWorks, Easy Rent Pro, and Car Rental Solutions were considered as visionary leaders in the car rental software space.



TSD Rental and Ecalypse were recognized as the Innovators in the car rental software space.



ASAP Rent and BMS were considered as emerging companies in the car rental software space.



Apptha Anybooking, ScheduleBull, and AFG Rent a Car were identified as dynamic differentiators in the car rental software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants evaluated a few of the top car rental software companies. The evaluation was based on more than 90 critical data pointers which were collected from product offerings, the business strategy of the company, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. Every parameter was allocated a weightage, post which the inputs were assessed. This helps the analysts in computing the final score based on which the car rental software providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrant.



