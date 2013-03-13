Best Cheap Hotel Deals Combines Vouchers with Industry Tips to Give Users Greater Savings

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- When it comes to holidays there is more pressure than ever on individuals to try and secure better deals, as in a time of economic downturn people find themselves needing to stretch what’s in their wallets even further. The pressure to find deals has put an emphasis on online promo codes, but this is not the only way individuals can save money on their holidays. Best Cheap Hotel Deals regularly collate the best online discount and promo codes together with exclusive special offers and a popular blog offering insider knowledge and industry tips to help holidaymakers get even bigger savings.



The website, which started out by offering things like the Orbitz promo code and Hotels.com discount code on a regular basis has since expanded its sights considerably as it continues its mission to best serve its users.



Now, the site has a daily featured coupon which can offer savings of up to three hundred dollars on flight and hotel packages, as well as publishing Budget Travel Guides to popular destinations that cut through the difficulties encountered by those attempting to book their own holiday from scratch in an exotic location.



The site’s format is simple and easy to use, with posts and offers listed in the order they are published, with several discount codes released per day, allowing regular visitors to check in and find the best and most up to date deals instantly.



A spokesperson for Best Cheap Hotel Deals explained, “We’ve evolved far beyond a simple discount code listings website as we’ve listened to our users’ needs and tried to fulfil them in one place, making our site a budget travel hub for people the world over, not merely a place to find cheap deals but a place to sculpt full cheap holidays without paying for costly travel agents. From rare, hidden gems in well-known locations to brand new destinations about to become trending tourist hotspots, we have people contributing to the site now from all over the world.”



About Best Cheap Hotel Deals

Best Cheap Hotel Deals offers discounts on over 250,000 hotels around the world. Besides their online hotel booking website, they also run a popular blog offering tips on how to save money on travelling. Their website is updated daily with Hotels.com discount codes, Orbitz promo codes and other hotel offers. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestcheaphoteldeals.com/