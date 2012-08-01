Best-Cigarette.com Announces up to 60% Discount on Cigarettes and Free World-wide Shipping

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Online cigarettes store, best-cigarette.com is now offering up to 60% discount on all major luxury brands of cigarette. According to company’s chief sales executive, Steve Taylor, the main objective behind this offer is to let consumers experiment with experience of buying cigarette online. This offer is valid till 27th Aug 2012.



The company offers free shipping to all major cities across the world. Taylor says “Not only you could get the brands which might not be available in your country but also at a cheaper price than what you might have been paying for a local inferior product. The prices are all inclusive – taxes, duties and shipping. ” He adds “If one is still unsatisfied with their purchase for whatever reason we offer a 90 day money back guarantee.”



Company has a working referral system and repeat client program offering further 5% discounts and bulk discounts on duty free prices. The site has a loyal fan base with over 10,000 on Facebook and 28000 Twitter followers. With an open forum the site owners are known to respond to customer feedback and requests and now have high quality tobacco products from all leading brands.



According to Neilson survey, more than 45% of people do not feel uncomfortable to order cigarettes online. The company’s marketing head, Elaine Knight, expects the Best Cigarettes Inc to be front runner and most trusted brand online in the segment in next 3 years. She says “Right from a customer trying to decide about the brand he wants to buy to secure payment, discounts and timely delivery, we implement everything with laser sharp precision. “The wide range of choice is especially pleasing - Marlboro, Camel, Lucky Strike, More, Winston and their tagline Best Cigarettes and nothing else epitomizes their fundamental mission says Knight.



About Best Cigarette

Best Cigarette Inc is an online retailer and affiliate marketer of international cigarette and cigar products. Since inception in 2010 they claim to have served over hundred thousand customers from over 150 countries, providing combined savings of $ 2 million to their customers. Their business model revolves around sourcing duty free products in bulk and passing on discounts to customers. To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.best-cigarette.com



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of best-cigarette.com, please contact Elaine Knight via email at elaine@best-cigarette.com