Best Collaboration Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Collaboration Software is used by teams who need to work collectively. The software enables effective communication and data management between teams which helps them in enabling proper discussions and decision-making processes. The best Collaboration Software offers various important functionalities such as shared access to data, information storage, and knowledge management. The software also enables users in creating workspaces as well as workflows. This workspace can be accessed by all users or data can also be protected by using the access management feature. The major benefits of Collaboration Software include enhanced employee productivity, improved customer-client relationship, project tracking, consistency, and compliance.



360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Collaboration Software providers in the market. This assessment helps buyers know more about Collaboration Software and helps them choose the most suitable alternative based on their software needs. All the Collaboration Software providers in this evaluation have been evaluated against the products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly.360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis and helps software providers identify new opportunities and areas for development.



Collaboration Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 92 software vendors that offer collaboration Software, of which, 30 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Agility, Causeway, Microsoft Teams, Moqups, Office 365, Miro, Cisco Webex Meetings Collaboration, Mural, Fusion 360, and Basecamp Collaboration Software have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Collaboration Software market.



Zoho Projects Collaboration, IBM Notes, Rocket.Chat, Quire, Session, Bitrix24 Collaboration Software, and Yammer have been recognized as the Innovators in the Collaboration Software market.



Avocode, Unily, Inkling, G Suite, Loom, and Gravity Collaboration Software have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Collaboration Software market.



Zoho Connect, Concrete, COR Collaboration Software, Ora, Connect, Circuit Collaboration Software, and DragonForce have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Collaboration Software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethodology



360Quadrants has comprehensively evaluated the Top Collaboration Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on 115 precisely selected parameters, which were gathered based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the information obtained from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were given particular weightages, post which, they were evaluated. This analysis also helped the analysts to calculate the complete score based on which, the Collaboration Software providers were ranked and positioned on the 360Quadrant.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Document Management Software, Knowledge Management Software, and Project Management Software.