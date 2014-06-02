Best Comfortable Shoes for Standing All Day Launches Site to Improve Foot Health

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Feet are a part of the human body that frequently go unappreciated until fatigue, injury and/or pain force people to pay attention to them. This is unfortunate, because they actually are one of the most structurally complex parts of the body. Each foot is comprised of 26 bones and 33 joints, and together they support the body's weight and are responsible for its balance and mobility.



As any woman who works on their feet all day can attest, when the feet become tired, the whole body feels tired. For this reason and others, properly fitting and supportive shoes are essential to the health and well-being of the entire body. To awaken women, especially those who favor fashionable but impractical footwear, to the importance of their feet, and to educate them about feet needs, Best Comfortable Shoes For Standing All Day has recently launched an educational website, www.bestshoesforstandingallday.org. The website furnishes a wealth of information about feet, explains what constitutes supportive and well made shoes, and also provides tips about how to find and purchase quality footwear at an affordable price.



Company spokesperson Belinda Jones explained it like this. "Women who have jobs that require them to work long hours on their feet often don't realize how crucial their feet are to their overall health until it's too late, and they've already sustained sometimes permanent damage," she said. "It is of the utmost importance that women who spend the greater part of their days on their feet seek the most comfortable women shoes for standing all day that they can find. A woman's feet are indispensable and irreplaceable, and the best way to ensure they will remain functional across her entire lifetime is to wear correctly fitting footwear made from quality materials that are able to provide the support necessary to maintain them in optimal condition. It is our goal to help women understand the needs of their feet and footwear and to help guide them in making appropriate choices."



When it comes to purchasing shoes, no matter what the brand name or price of the shoes, the number one governing principle should be comfort. Be on the lookout for shoes that are initially comfortable, but which break down quickly and fail to keep the feet well supported all day long. Some experts recommend purchasing two of the same pair of shoes and to switch them out every four or five hours, thereby prolonging the life of the shoes and increasing the comfort of the feet, as well.



About Best Comfortable Shoes For Standing All Day

Best Comfortable Shoes For Standing All Day provides an educational website for women to raise awareness regarding the importance of foot health and the role quality footwear plays in supporting not only the feet, but also the entire body.