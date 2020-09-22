Best Configuration Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Configuration management is an integrated system which is used to control and track design changes, to monitor how product configuration advances during the product lifecycle. In this process, synchronization between product definition and content is maintained to ensure that all related parties have the same understanding of what is being designed, verified, released, purchased, built, sold, and serviced. Configuration management is implemented either through a standalone solution or as a part of managed services.



360Quadrants has selected and highlighted a list of some of the best configuration management software companies in 2020. This list will help businesses in shortlisting and finalizing the most suitable configuration management software for their requirements. These companies have been exhaustively evaluated based on their products and business strategies and are placed on a quadrant which is updated on a quarterly basis.



360Quadrants also conducts a thorough SWOT assessment which generates critical insights and helps software providers to learn more about new opportunities and areas in which they need to improve.



Configuration Management Software Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed more than 30 companies offering configuration management software, of which, the top 10 configuration management software providers were positioned on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



AWS Config, Bamboo Configuration Management, Octopus Deploy, and Hashicrop Terraform have been termed as Visionary Leaders on the 360Quadrants.



Codenvy, AWE CodePipeline and Chef Configuration Management have been recognized as the Innovators.



TeamCity has been positioned as the Emerging Company on 360 Quadrants.



SaltStack and Blackbox Configuration Management have been placed as the Dynamic Differentiators.



360quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants evaluated some of the top configuration management software companies operating in the configuration management software market in 2020. The evaluation was based on 100+ parameters collected from companies' product offerings, business strategies, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts alike. The assessment considered all the product features and other business strategy parameters, in which each parameter was assigned a particular weightage. All the inputs were then carefully evaluated, which also helped in allocating a final rating to all the software providers that were considered for the assessment. After the ratings were allocated, each software vendor was positioned relatively on the 360Quadrant.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase theirs thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Photo Management Software, Webinar Software, and Car Rental Software.